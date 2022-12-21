Good Luck Macbeth raising funds to purchase current building, renovate space for local artists

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Since 2009, Good Luck Macbeth Theatre has provided artistic opportunities to anyone looking for a space to share their passion. Located in Midtown, the theater has been a fixture of the community and they hope to keep it that way for decades to come.

GLM’s new executive director, Sarah Hinz, stopped by Morning Break to invite the community to participate in ELEVATE, Good Luck Macbeth’s capital campaign to buy the building they currently call home.

Their vision is to help elevate this community by creating an arts center that can serve all of Reno. By renovating the building, they’re goal is to add more accessible and affordable spaces for artists and community members. There would also be spaces for teaching, a recital hall for concerts or company events, a conference room fit for any meeting and a larger stage with more seating. In this new chapter, GLM focus is to “create relevant and impactful works of art that demonstrate the transformative power of theatre and create opportunities for artists to express their truest authentic selves, both on and off the stage in Northern Nevada.”

To learn more about Good Luck Macbeth and ELEVATE, click here. You can also support GLM by following them on Facebook and Instagram.

