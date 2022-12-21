Fire in northeast Reno displaces 3

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A fire on Hood Avenue displaced three people Wednesday afternoon.

Just after 12:30 p.m., six engines and a truck with the Reno Fire Department responded to the area for reports of smoke.

Upon arriving, they discovered a vehicle that had become engulfed in flames. Those flames had also made their way into the nearby home, causing damage to the kitchen area.

While three people were displaced, no one was injured.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

