DETR director resigns effective Jan. 2

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) -Elisa Cafferata announced Wednesday that she is resigning as director of the

Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation.

The resignation is effective Jan. 2.

Cafferata was deputy administrator at the Division of Welfare and Support Services when she was appointed acting director of DETR on Aug. 6, 2020. The team she assembled eliminated the backlog.

Gov. Steve Sisolak appointed her permanent Director of DETR Jan. 26, 2021.

Cafferata holds a bachelor’s in communications from Mills College in Oakland, Calif., and a aaster’s of business administration from the University of Nevada, Reno.

