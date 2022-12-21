DETR to adopt new ID security for claimants

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - The Department of Employment, Training, and Rehabilitation is unveiling new security features it says will help protect the identities of those seeking unemployment benefits.

Active or new unemployment claimants will be required to log into their existing accounts or complete a new identity verification upon every entry before accessing their self-service portal.

After completing this security measure, claimants will be able to log in directly as usual.

The new security system is expected to become active on the evening of Dec. 28. DETR urges claimants to complete the following steps to access their self-service accounts.

Active unemployment claimants will go to ui.nv.gov as they normally would

· Click on the “For UI Claimants” tab

· Click on the “File A UI Claim” button

· Enter their claimant self-service credentials to sign into their UI account

· They will then see the following screen upon every entry

· Click on either the green “Sign in with ID.me” button or the xn--id-v2t.me Create an account” button

· The claimant will then enter their ID.me account credentials and follow the prompts presented in the ID.me portal or create a new ID.me account to verify their identity

· The claimant will have the option when choosing how to verify their identity to pick a “Self-Service” option or a direct option to go straight to a Trusted Referee “Video Chat Agent”

· · Claimant UI account self-service credentials will not be the same as their ID.me credentials

· Once the claimant has logged in with ID.me each time, they will be redirected back to their UI claimant self-service account and will have full access as usual

