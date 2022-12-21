Death Row taken off Pardons Board Agenda

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -On the last Board of Pardons meeting of 2022, board member, Steve Sisolak gave what would be his final opinion on Nevada’s death penalty as Nevada’s Governor.

“This is a critically important issue,” said the Governor. " And we need to have a frank and honest discussions. I have long maintained that Capital Punishment should be sought and used less often. Capital punishment has many flaws including long standing systemic problems with the justice system and the significant costs carrying out an execution.”

Some in attendance at the Board of Pardons would say there was no cost to the governor’s career by bringing up this controversial issue...he lost the election last month.

But last night he even lost the ability to bring up the agenda item he put on the December 20, 2022, meeting.

Judge James Wilson ruled the agenda item was too hastily placed in front of the board. Judge Wilson said it did not give victims of death row inmates enough notice as required by law.

“To give just three days for prosecutors to prepare,” said Chris Hicks, District Attorney for Washoe County. “For victims to try and wrap their brain around the thought that justice might be pulled away from them. And to then have to come to Carson City on the week of Christmas. No.”

Hicks filed the emergency petition with the Carson District Court.

He attended a portion of the Board of Pardons meeting where all in attendance were told the commutation agenda item had been removed.

The announcement seemed to deflate the motivation many had to speak to the board. Some remained however to deliver their message at the end of the meeting during public comment.

“They killed 4 boys. They didn’t just kill them. They executed them,” David Mowen said with his daughter Jennifer Moore by his side. He described his son’s death at the hands of Donte Johnson who is on death row.

“My family, my mother, my 20-year-old sister, and my 12-year-old baby sister was bludgeoned to death,” testified William Cook with his niece Jasmin standing next to him.

Cook went on to describe the conditions of the bodies once they were found in a home just down the street from where he lives now.

Such testimony continued for hours. All referring to one of the 57 men on Nevada’s death row.

But there were some who testified in favor of the governor’s proposal. They fundamentally disagree with Capital Punishment, and they say the crimes are horrendous; but in one way those crimes underscore their side of the argument.

“It is very painful for them to tell the story, and painful for all of us to listen to the details of those crimes,” says Nancy Hart with the Nevada Coalition Against the Death Penalty. “And I guess one thing that is important to note….a critical note and point, there are other crimes, other murders that don’t get to be death penalty cases where if you heard the details you would be horrified as well.”

Hart and others who are opposed to the death penalty say they don’t expect Nevada’s governor-elect Joe Lombardo to take up their cause once sworn into office. As Clark County’s former Sheriff, it is not likely he would sign a bill abolishing Nevada’s death penalty should it reach his desk.

