Arson suspect arrested in Lovelock for fire that displaced 6

Alvin Rose
Alvin Rose(Nevada State Police)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Dec. 21, 2022 at 8:32 AM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - A suspect who police say sparked a structure fire in Lovelock has been arrested.

Alvin Rose was arrested and booked into the Pershing County Jail on the following charges:

  • 1st Degree Arson
  • Child Endangerment
  • Acts Constituting Domestic Violence

His bail is set at $70,000. In the early morning hours of Dec. 20, the Nevada State Fire Marshal was called to the area of Charles Ct. in Lovelock to investigate a structure fire considered suspicious.

The fire displaced six people, including five minors. Nevada State Police say additional charges may be added and that the investigation is ongoing.

