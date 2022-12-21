Arson suspect arrested in Lovelock for fire that displaced 6

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - A suspect who police say sparked a structure fire in Lovelock has been arrested.

Alvin Rose was arrested and booked into the Pershing County Jail on the following charges:

1st Degree Arson

Child Endangerment

Acts Constituting Domestic Violence

His bail is set at $70,000. In the early morning hours of Dec. 20, the Nevada State Fire Marshal was called to the area of Charles Ct. in Lovelock to investigate a structure fire considered suspicious.

The fire displaced six people, including five minors. Nevada State Police say additional charges may be added and that the investigation is ongoing.

