Amazon donates $28,000 to Washoe County school

FILE - The Amazon logo
FILE - The Amazon logo(AP Photo/Reed Saxon, File)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Dec. 21, 2022 at 10:35 AM PST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GERLACH, Nev. (KOLO) - Online retail giant Amazon has donated $28,000 to Gerlach K-12 School.

This year’s donation is the eighth consecutive year Reno’s Amazon center has supported the school with gifts and donations.

“During this important time of year when we all come together, we want to support the community that has done so much for us. This Christmas, Amazon will be ‘delivering’ the gift of reading to those in need,” said David Giles, General Manager of RNO4 in Reno, NV. “Our goal is to provide an environment conducive to learning through which students feel empowered to thrive and continue exploring their potential each and every day.”

Items requested by the school include The Hunger Games, Divergent and The Ruby Red book series, Kindle Paperwhite Kids for each student, Scribble Stones books, various flash cards, and HP G4 Computer Monitors worth $13,000 as well as a $15,000 check to support the school with additional needs.

Meals for each family and teacher at the school were also handed out.

“Gerlach K-12 School is proud to have partnered with Amazon for the past eight Holiday seasons,” said Stacey Black, Gerlach K-12 School, Assistant Principal & Teacher. “We believe that reading can fuel the fires of intelligence and imagination. Helping parents and children in their lifelong learning journey is an honor and a cause that is incredibly close to our hearts.”

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

From left to right. Top row: Dennis Boholano, Daniel Edmonds and Brandon Carr. Bottom row: Jay...
Eighteen arrested in Sparks undercover prostitution sting
The collision on Military Road
1 dead after car collision Wednesday
Dilworth Middle School emblem
Dilworth classes canceled Friday, a day after lockdown
Isaiah Alexander Norwood
Sparks man found guilty of second-degree murder in road rage case

Latest News

Reno Chamber Orchestra Music Festival
Reno Chamber Orchestra hosting the Nevada Chamber Music Festival New Year’s Eve weekend
GLM Elevate Fundraising Campaign
Good Luck Macbeth raising funds to purchase current building, renovate space for local artists
Floss Dental Boutique
Open for Business: Floss Dental Boutique offers tips for proper oral hygiene during the holidays
Mendive Middle School briefly evacuated after threat