Amazon donates $28,000 to Washoe County school

GERLACH, Nev. (KOLO) - Online retail giant Amazon has donated $28,000 to Gerlach K-12 School.

This year’s donation is the eighth consecutive year Reno’s Amazon center has supported the school with gifts and donations.

“During this important time of year when we all come together, we want to support the community that has done so much for us. This Christmas, Amazon will be ‘delivering’ the gift of reading to those in need,” said David Giles, General Manager of RNO4 in Reno, NV. “Our goal is to provide an environment conducive to learning through which students feel empowered to thrive and continue exploring their potential each and every day.”

Items requested by the school include The Hunger Games, Divergent and The Ruby Red book series, Kindle Paperwhite Kids for each student, Scribble Stones books, various flash cards, and HP G4 Computer Monitors worth $13,000 as well as a $15,000 check to support the school with additional needs.

Meals for each family and teacher at the school were also handed out.

“Gerlach K-12 School is proud to have partnered with Amazon for the past eight Holiday seasons,” said Stacey Black, Gerlach K-12 School, Assistant Principal & Teacher. “We believe that reading can fuel the fires of intelligence and imagination. Helping parents and children in their lifelong learning journey is an honor and a cause that is incredibly close to our hearts.”

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.