8 teenage girls charged in stabbing death of man in Canada

Police describe the stabbing death of a man in Toronto as a "swarming" attack. (Source: Toronto Police Service/CNN)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Dec. 21, 2022 at 6:08 AM PST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Eight teenage girls were charged Tuesday in the stabbing death of a 59-year-old Toronto man.

The incident happened early Sunday morning. The man later died at a nearby hospital.

Toronto police are calling it a “swarming” attack, saying the group of teens met through social media and come from various parts of the city.

“We don’t know how of why they met on that evening and why the destination was downtown Toronto. We don’t know how long they had been acquainted together with each other but I wouldn’t describe them as a gang at this point,” said homicide detective Sgt. Terry Browne of Toronto Police Department. “The 59-year-old victim (was) currently living in the shelter system but had only been recently moving into the shelter system, so late fall he had gotten there. He does have a very supportive family in the area.”

Police said they think the group may have been involved in an earlier altercation before the stabbing.

The teens, who range in age from 13 to 16 years old, were taken into custody shortly after the attack.

Authorities said the girls had several weapons on them and that three of them had previous contact with police.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

From left to right. Top row: Dennis Boholano, Daniel Edmonds and Brandon Carr. Bottom row: Jay...
Eighteen arrested in Sparks undercover prostitution sting
The collision on Military Road
1 dead after car collision Wednesday
Dilworth Middle School emblem
Dilworth classes canceled Friday, a day after lockdown
Isaiah Alexander Norwood
Sparks man found guilty of second-degree murder in road rage case

Latest News

FILE - Former Pittsburgh Steelers running back Franco Harris stands next a statute of himself...
Steelers Hall of Fame running back Franco Harris dies at 72
FILE - Migrants wait to cross the U.S.-Mexico border from Ciudad Juárez, Mexico, next to U.S....
Thousands at US-Mexico border wait to see if limits lift
FILE - The Trump Organization was convicted earlier this month on fraud charges for helping...
Trump tax audits required by IRS were delayed, panel says
Wednesday AM Weather
Wednesday AM Weather
A traveler walks in Terminal 3 at O'Hare International Airport in Chicago, Monday, Dec. 19, 2022.
Storm adds uncertainty to strong holiday travel demand