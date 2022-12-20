“Stay off the ice.” The safety warning coming the Reno Fire Department

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Ponds, rivers, and other bodies of water are starting to freeze over here in Northern Nevada. The Reno Fire Department is warning us to stay off the ice.

Activities like ice skating or ice fishing here in the Truckee Meadows are just not safe. Our area’s weather is just not reliable enough for water to completely freeze over.

A good example is this week when temperatures are warming up. The ice needs to be at least 6 inches thick and the only way to test if it’s safe enough is with a drill. While one part of the ice may be well-shaded and thick, it could be thin just 20 feet away and put you in a dangerous situation.

Captain Kevin Joell with Reno Fire shared it is best to call 911 if you see anyone fall through,

“First of all, stay off the ice. It’s generally not safe ice in the Truckee Meadows to recreate on. If you do witness an animal or a person who has fallen through the ice do not attempt to go in after them. There’s a really good chance the rescuer will also fall through the ice and now we’re looking at multiple victims,” Captain Joell said.

Reno Fire will be continuing their ice rescue training for their newest hires at Idlewild Park.

