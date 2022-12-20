Spring Creek boys hoops already doubles 2021 win total early in season

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Loud away crowds aren’t getting the Spring Creek boys basketball team off their game.

“It might seem silly that we were 2-20 last year but we came into this season with the big goal. We want to win it all,” said Spartans Head Coach Nate Holland.

Less than a month into this basketball season the Spartans have already doubled their win total from 2021.

If you ask Holland, momentum has been building since the fall.

“When we win a bunch of games in football they came here wanting to win and knowing what it’s like to win. That’s a huge help,” Holland said of the winning culture continuing.

Holland has a number of state football semifinalists on his roster. The grit is there, his guys play the passing lanes, and put their bodies on the line.

“I’ve got a bunch of kids who love to play together,” said Holland. “Nobody is the hero. They all want to win together and play as five or ten guys. They move the ball better than any team I’ve ever had. It’s fun to watch them play. They like each other.”

Big victories already over 5A staple Reed, and high-scoring North Valleys highlight the win column, along with two other non-league victories in GV Christian and Hug.

Traditionally Spring Creek is known as a wrestling school in the winter, but Holland is turning the tide.

“We haven’t been a boys basketball school in a lot of years,” he said. “We’re getting full gyms. The crowd is loving it. You can see it’s starting to turn a little bit. It’s all because of the kids. They love the game, everyone sees it, and it’s infectious.”

A state championship would be the school’s first boys title on the hardwood.

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.