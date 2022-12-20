Seniors in Service looking for foster grandparents to have positive impact on children

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Seniors in Service offer volunteer opportunities to adults 55 years and older to help enrich Northern Nevada communities one life at a time.

Executive director, Michelle Rector, stopped by Morning Break to encourage volunteers to sign up for the Foster Grandparent Program.

Foster grandparents get to spend time with children in school, mentoring and tutoring kids in academia and social settings. Foster Grandparents become a part of the culture and fabric of the classroom and school.

Volunteers who meet income guidelines will receive a stipend of $3.15 an hour while accruing sick and vacation time with paid holidays. Everyone will receive a pre-service orientation, training and reimbursement for travel.

This program is a way for seniors to stay mentally and physically active by contributing their experience and wisdom with the youth in our community. T

