Saint Mary’s allowing patients to book an appointment with the ER

Saint Mary's Regional Medical Center logo.
Saint Mary's Regional Medical Center logo.(KOLO)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Dec. 20, 2022 at 2:20 PM PST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Saint Mary’s Regional Medical Center is unveiling a new way for patients to be seen in the ER.

The new technology, called GetCareNow, allows patients to reserve an appointment to the ER via the hospital’s main webpage.

A prospective patient will need to fill out a form in order to be seen. No username or password will be required.

The tool can be used to see wait times and will notify them of changes in those times. They stress that the new tool is only for non-life or limb- threatening emergencies.

Appointments cannot be guaranteed due to the nature of emergency rooms, hospital officials say.

“Our priority is to provide patients an exceptional experience, and that includes the ability for patients to schedule an appointment online and wait safely at home,” said Derrick Glum, CEO of Saint Mary’s Health Network. “We know life is busy, and our team of caregivers in the emergency room is honored to ease the stress involved in these situations. We always strive to deliver the very best care.”

You can book an ER appointment here.

