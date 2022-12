RTC releases bus schedule for Christmas, New Year

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Regional Transportation Commission has released a bus schedule for this Christmas and New Year’s.

Sunday, December 25: Transit on Sunday-level schedule.

Monday, December 26: Transit on Sunday-level schedule. RTC administrative offices closed.

Saturday, December 31: Transit on Saturday-level schedule. RTC FREE Safe RIDE service in operation from 6 p.m. until 2 a.m.

Sunday, January 1: Transit on Sunday-level schedule.

Monday, January 2: Transit on Sunday-level schedule. RTC administrative offices closed in observance of New Year’s Day.

Schedule RTC transit services will be free on New Year’s Eve from 6:00 p.m. until 2:00 a.m. on New Year’s Day.

