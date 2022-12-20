Nevada unemployment rate increases for the second month in a row

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - The unemployment rate in the state of Nevada has increased for the second month in a row, according to new information from the Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation.

November’s unemployment rate increased from 4.6% to 4.9%, a fact that DETR says can be explained by an increase to the Nevada labor force.

At the same time, both the number of employed and unemployed people went up over the month, driven by modest job growth in smaller counties.

The Reno-Sparks area saw no change in unemployment, remaining at 3.5%. The unemployment rate in Carson City did go up, however, to 4%.

The unemployment rate in Las Vegas is 6%.

