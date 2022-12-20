Nevada gets $5.7 million for greater internet access

Millions for expanded internet access will be headed to Nevada
Millions for expanded internet access will be headed to Nevada
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Dec. 20, 2022 at 11:42 AM PST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON D.C., Virgnia (KOLO) - The state of Nevada will be getting a grant of more than $5.7 million to deploy high speed internet networks and develop digital skills for people.

The money will come from President Biden’s Infrastructure Bill passed last year.

“This grant is a giant step forward in our goal to get high speed internet in every corner of our state and create a more accessible and equitable Nevada for our future generations,” said Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak. “Thank you to the National Telecommunication and Information Administration for investing in a long-term solution to expand high-speed internet and upgrade our nation’s infrastructure. I’m also grateful for the commitment by the Nevada Office of Science, Innovation and Technology to helping our state secure and implement this critical funding.”

The funding is part of a larger program called the Broadband Equity, Access, and Deployment Program, which will send more than $42 billion to entities for expanding internet access.

Funds for Nevada will go towards the following:

  • Research and data collection, including initial identification of unserved locations and underserved locations;
  • Publications, outreach, and communications support;
  • Technical assistance to potential subgrantees, including through workshops and events;
  • Developing an informed, cohesive Five-Year Action Plan.

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

From left to right. Top row: Dennis Boholano, Daniel Edmonds and Brandon Carr. Bottom row: Jay...
Eighteen arrested in Sparks undercover prostitution sting
NV Energy Bills
NV Energy customers question substantial rate increases
Adnan Ramirez
Gang unit seizes 64 guns, 27 pounds of drugs
The collision on Military Road
1 dead after car collision Wednesday

Latest News

Help wanted sign
Nevada unemployment rate increases for the second month in a row
KOLO Cooks: Big Blue Q
KOLO Cooks: Big Blue Q grills up famous feta and spinach stuffed lollipop lamb chops
Seniors in Service: Foster Grandparents
Seniors in Service looking for foster grandparents to have positive impact on children
Frey Ranch Distillery
Frey Ranch Distillery owners share new products and partnerships with other local businesses