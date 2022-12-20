Nevada gets $5.7 million for greater internet access

WASHINGTON D.C., Virgnia (KOLO) - The state of Nevada will be getting a grant of more than $5.7 million to deploy high speed internet networks and develop digital skills for people.

The money will come from President Biden’s Infrastructure Bill passed last year.

“This grant is a giant step forward in our goal to get high speed internet in every corner of our state and create a more accessible and equitable Nevada for our future generations,” said Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak. “Thank you to the National Telecommunication and Information Administration for investing in a long-term solution to expand high-speed internet and upgrade our nation’s infrastructure. I’m also grateful for the commitment by the Nevada Office of Science, Innovation and Technology to helping our state secure and implement this critical funding.”

The funding is part of a larger program called the Broadband Equity, Access, and Deployment Program, which will send more than $42 billion to entities for expanding internet access.

Funds for Nevada will go towards the following:

Research and data collection, including initial identification of unserved locations and underserved locations;

Publications, outreach, and communications support;

Technical assistance to potential subgrantees, including through workshops and events;

Developing an informed, cohesive Five-Year Action Plan.

