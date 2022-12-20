KOLO Cooks: Big Blue Q grills up famous feta and spinach stuffed lollipop lamb chops

By Katey Roshetko
Published: Dec. 20, 2022 at 11:07 AM PST|Updated: 2 hours ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - What’s better than one chef in the KOLO Cooks kitchen? Two chefs! Chef Jonathan Chapin from Reno Recipes and Shane Mathias, owner of Big Blue Q, teamed up to make this week’s lollipop lamb chops stuffed with feta cheese, spinach, garlic and topped with homemade tzatziki.

Watch Tuesday’s cooking demonstration for recipe details.

KOLO Cooks and Reno Recipes would also like to thank Se Ecglast for the knives, Roselee Wood Working for the gorgeous cutting boards, Valentich for the aprons, Bryan Nolte for his assistance behind the scenes, and Siren Salon and Spa for Jonathan’s great hair.

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.

