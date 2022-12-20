Judge blocks death row commutations

Judge James Wilson
Judge James Wilson(Ed Pearce)
By Ed Pearce
Published: Dec. 19, 2022 at 7:54 PM PST|Updated: 2 hours ago
CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - A Carson City judge has blocked the state pardons board from considering a mass commutation of the sentences of all 57 inmates on Nevada’s death row.

District Judge James Wilson made that ruling from the bench following a hearing late this afternoon.

Outgoing Governor Steve Sisolak, a member of the pardons board, had requested that it reduce all the death sentences to life without the possibility of parole and the board was set to take up the issue Tuesday morning.

The hearing and the judge’s decision followed an emergency petition filed by the Washoe County District Attorney’s office and it turned on the issue of proper notification of victims’ families before such decisions could be made.

“To give just three days for prosecutors to try to prepare, for victims to try to wrap their brains around the thought that justice might be pulled away from them and then to have to come to Carson City on the week of Christmas? No, the notice was woefully inadequate,” Washoe DA Chris Hicks said following the ruling.

Judge Wilson noted the victim‘s rights statute “Marsy’s Law” applied to all crimes and the family of a victim of a capitol homicide had no less right to adequate notice than those of lesser crimes.

A spokeswoman for the governor declined comment, but said Sisolak, who opposed efforts to abolish capital punishment last legislative session, would deliver remarks during the pardon board meeting.

