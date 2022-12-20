Icy conditions suspend horse and burro adoptions near Susanville

BLM horses in Tonopah, Nevada BLM photo.
BLM horses in Tonopah, Nevada BLM photo.(KOLO)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Dec. 20, 2022 at 3:17 PM PST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
SUSANVILLE, California (KOLO) - Icy conditions near Susanville have forced the Bureau of Land Management to suspend the adoption of wild horses and burros at their Litchfield Wild Horse and Burro Corral.

BLM says the ice has created unsafe conditions for moving animals into the area.

“We had snowfall earlier this month, followed by very cold temperatures,” said Emily Ryan, manager of the BLM Eagle Lake Field Office in Susanville. “The horses are safe in their pens that have no deep snow, but the alley connecting the pens to the loading area is very icy.”

BLM says they will resume adoptions once conditions improve.

The corrals currently hold around 400 wild horses and 331 wild burros kept in pens around five acres in size.

