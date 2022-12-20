Frey Ranch Distillery owners share new products and partnerships with other local businesses

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Colby and Ashley Frey are excited to share the expansion of Frey Ranch whiskey to California, Las Vegas and Arizona next year.

They’ve recently partnered with Blind Dog Coffee to create a bourbon barrel aged coffee and Dorinda’s Chocolates to bourbon infused bonbons and truffles. Both are sold at their tasting room (1045 Dodge Lane, Fallon, NV) which is opened on Saturdays from noon to 4 p.m. beginning again Jan. 7 after the holidays.

Also being served in the tasting room is Frey Ranch’s new malted series whiskeys. The first is a 100% Malted Corn Whiskey and the second is called a Quad-Malt because it combines malted grains of corn, wheat, barely and rye. They proudly claim that there’s nothing like it in the open-market and it’s only for sale at Frey Ranch Distillery.

To learn more about Frey Ranch, click here. You can also support this local business by following them on Facebook and Instagram.

