BLM seeks input on plan to reduce wildfire risk

The BLM hopes to reduce the overall risk that wildfires pose to rural communities(PRNewswire)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Dec. 20, 2022 at 10:48 AM PST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
SACRAMENTO, California (KOLO) - The Bureau of Land Management is seeking public comment on a plan to expedite fire fuel reduction strategies on public lands.

The plan would apply to 44 counties throughout California and northwestern Nevada. BLM hopes to facilitate projects on around 900,000 acres of public land near rural communities.

“The BLM is adding another tool to our wildfire prevention and protection toolbox.” said BLM California State Director Karen Mouritsen. “This initiative is designed to streamline on-the-ground projects to reduce hazardous fuels and double down on our efforts to protect local communities.”

Projects like this aim to reduce the overall fire risk by reducing brush overgrowth to reduce the intensity, severity, and spread of wildfires in the hopes of reducing the danger to lives and property.

They also allow firefighters to better be able to suppress fires and keep firefighters safer when fighting fires.

Written comments on issues, impacts and alternatives may be submitted here, or by emailing blm_ca_swft_ea@blm.gov. Comments must be received before Jan. 20, 2023.

