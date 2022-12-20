“An insult”: Washoe County DA voices opposition to death penalty commutation

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - The Washoe County District Attorney’s Office has announced its opposition to a proposed plan from Governor Steve Sisolak to commute inmates in death row.

In a statement posted on the Washoe County website, District Attorney Christopher Hicks said:

“The Governor’s last-minute requested agenda item violates Nevada’s Constitution and its relevant statutes. Moreover, it tramples upon the fundamental rights of crime victims and disregards due process in the law. Most importantly, the timing and nature of the added agenda item is an insult to those deceased victims who were tortured, raped, and slayed at the hands of the 57 heinous men on Nevada’s Death Row.

There is a democratic process to debate and consider issues related to the death penalty. It has happened multiple times during past legislative sessions in Nevada. However, the proposed categorical elimination of 57 death sentences by a mere majority of an 8-member public body is unjust and undemocratic.

In response, my office filed a formal legal challenge to the agenda item in the First Judicial District Court this afternoon.”

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.