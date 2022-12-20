6.4 magnitude earthquake shakes parts of northern California

A strong earthquake was measured in northern California on Tuesday morning.
A strong earthquake was measured in northern California on Tuesday morning.(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 20, 2022 at 3:30 AM PST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FERNDALE, Calif. (AP) — A magnitude 6.4 earthquake shook parts of northern California early Tuesday, the U.S. Geological Survey said, jolting people awake and leaving thousands without power.

No injuries were immediately reported following the earthquake, which occurred at 2:34 a.m. near Ferndale, a small community about 210 miles (345 kilometers) northwest of San Francisco and close to the Pacific coast.

Following the earthquake, more than 70,000 customers were reported without power in the surrounding area, according to poweroutage.us, which tracks outages across the country.

Caroline Titus, a resident of Ferndale, tweeted video in her darkened home of toppled furniture and smashed dishes.

“Our home is a 140-year-old Victorian. The north/south shaking is very evident in what fell,” she tweeted.

“That was a big one,” she said in another tweet.

The Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office tweeted that no tsunami was expected.

Police in Ferndale were helping to close a bridge that the California Highway Patrol reported had cracks, KRCR-TV reported. Some gas leaks were also reported.

The earthquake came just days after a small magnitude 3.6 earthquake struck the San Francisco Bay Area, waking up thousands of people before 4 a.m. Saturday and causing minor damage.

That earthquake was centered in El Cerrito, about a 16-mile (25-kilometer) drive to downtown San Francisco.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The scene of a dead body along U.S. 395 between Oddie and McCarran boulevards.
Authorities identify body found along US 395
From left to right. Top row: Dennis Boholano, Daniel Edmonds and Brandon Carr. Bottom row: Jay...
Eighteen arrested in Sparks undercover prostitution sting
NV Energy Bills
NV Energy customers question substantial rate increases
Adnan Ramirez
Gang unit seizes 64 guns, 27 pounds of drugs
The collision on Military Road
1 dead after car collision Wednesday

Latest News

Two young migrants from Venezuela share a coloring book while waiting for help in downtown El...
Suspense builds at border over future of US asylum rules
In this photo provided by the Ukrainian Presidential Press Office, Ukrainian President...
Ukraine’s president visits combat zone; Putin rallies forces
Hertz may have rented Nissan and Ford vehicles with unrepaired safety recalls, the federal...
US probing reports that Hertz rented cars with open recalls
A magnitude 6.4 earthquake shook parts of Northern California early Tuesday.
Magnitude 6.4 earthquake shakes parts of Northern California
Irmgard Furchner was accused of being part of the apparatus that helped the camp function.
German court convicts 97-year-old ex-secretary at Nazi camp