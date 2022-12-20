15,000 plus travelers expected at Reno airport this holiday

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Reno Tahoe International Airport is expecting a busy holiday season.

They say they are expecting more than 15,000 passengers to come through their airport over the holidays.

Their busiest days are anticipated to be Dec. 23, Dec. 26, Dec. 30, and Jan. 2.

With the expected high traffic, they advise travelers to do the following if they are traveling:

Arrive early, at least two hours prior to departure.

Allow extra time for parking and rental car returns. Watch for construction and overflow lot signage.

Take advantage of the Free Waiting Lot, located just minutes from the airport, when waiting for travelers. Enter the giveaway by scanning the QR code on the banner at the Free Waiting Lot for a chance to win free flights. The giveaway is open now through Dec. 31.

Visit www.renoairport.com for real-time parking availability and flight status updates.

Do not wrap gifts. Wait until you reach your destination to wrap holiday gifts as the TSA may need to unwrap them for inspection

