WCSO dedicating extra patrols through the new year

Washoe County Sheriff's Office emblem
Washoe County Sheriff's Office emblem(WCSO)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Dec. 19, 2022 at 1:55 PM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WASHOE COUNTY, Nev. (KOLO) - The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office will be dedicating extra patrols from now until Jan. 3 of the new year.

The extra patrols are part of the Joining Forces program and are part of an effort to increase safety on roadways in the county.

The WCSO hopes to be able to better enforce these laws and save lives by increasing public awareness of the dangers of poor decision making behind the wheel.

Funding for these extra patrols was made possible by a Joining Forces grant from the Nevada Department of Public Safety/Office of Traffic Safety.

