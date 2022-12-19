Students, staff, return to Dilworth after altercation

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Students and staff returned to Dilworth Middle School on Monday following an altercation between a student and a staff member.

The Washoe County School District says there were no unexpected absences at the school.

An all-staff meeting was held Monday morning, followed by a second all-staff meeting later that afternoon to discuss plans for behavior and safety needs.

An altercation between a staff member and a student prompted a code yellow lockdown on Thursday. Classes were canceled Friday in the aftermath of the fight as well.

