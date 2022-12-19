Southwest Gas reminds customers of home and kitchen safety this holiday

Most of us are making plans to get together with our families for the holidays, but there are...
Most of us are making plans to get together with our families for the holidays, but there are some safety concerns.(KOLO)
By Karlie Drew
Published: Dec. 19, 2022 at 7:30 AM PST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -Most of us are making plans to get together with our families for the holidays, but there are some safety concerns.

Southwest Gas is reminding its customers to stay safe when heating appliances. They say natural gas leaks are a prevalent worry. Be aware of the smell of rotten eggs and hear hissing or roaring coming from the ground or natural gas appliance.

If you are outdoors and see leaves blowing, you likely have a gas leak. In this case, to prevent a spark from happening, avoid using your electric garage door or starting your car. It is best to leave out of your front door.

Stephen Miller mentioned what to look out for specifically in the kitchen,

“It’s a time when families gather in the kitchen. They cook together and they bake together. It’s important to keep an eye on your natural gas appliances, like your stove and your oven. If you’re cooking using your stovetop look at your flames, you want to make sure that they are a steady blue flame. If you see orange, that means you want to have your burners cleaned by a professional,” Miller said.

Southwest Gas says gas leaks are the most prevalent worry.

If a natural gas leak is suspected, leave the area immediately and call 911 and Southwest Gas.

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Adnan Ramirez
Gang unit seizes 64 guns, 27 pounds of drugs
The scene of a dead body along U.S. 395 between Oddie and McCarran boulevards.
Authorities investigating dead body alongside US 395
NV Energy Bills
NV Energy customers question substantial rate increases
From left to right. Top row: Dennis Boholano, Daniel Edmonds and Brandon Carr. Bottom row: Jay...
Eighteen arrested in Sparks undercover prostitution sting
The collision on Military Road
1 dead after car collision Wednesday

Latest News

Monday AM Weather
Monday AM Weather
Reno Tournament of Champions provides unique experience for wrestlers across the country
Reno Tournament of Champions provides unique experience for wrestlers across the country
Reno Fire Department hosts Children’s Holiday Party
Reno Fire Department hosts Children’s Holiday Party
Ashley's forecast
Ashley's forecast