Southwest Gas reminds customers of home and kitchen safety this holiday

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -Most of us are making plans to get together with our families for the holidays, but there are some safety concerns.

Southwest Gas is reminding its customers to stay safe when heating appliances. They say natural gas leaks are a prevalent worry. Be aware of the smell of rotten eggs and hear hissing or roaring coming from the ground or natural gas appliance.

If you are outdoors and see leaves blowing, you likely have a gas leak. In this case, to prevent a spark from happening, avoid using your electric garage door or starting your car. It is best to leave out of your front door.

Stephen Miller mentioned what to look out for specifically in the kitchen,

“It’s a time when families gather in the kitchen. They cook together and they bake together. It’s important to keep an eye on your natural gas appliances, like your stove and your oven. If you’re cooking using your stovetop look at your flames, you want to make sure that they are a steady blue flame. If you see orange, that means you want to have your burners cleaned by a professional,” Miller said.

Southwest Gas says gas leaks are the most prevalent worry.

If a natural gas leak is suspected, leave the area immediately and call 911 and Southwest Gas.

