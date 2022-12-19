Reno-Tahoe International Airport to offer routes to Houston, Austin

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Reno Tahoe International Airport will now be offering non-stop flights to Houston and Austin, Texas.

The Reno-Tahoe Regional Air Service Corporation said these new flights will be offered as a way to expand air services for area residents.

Flights to Houston will now be three-and-a-half hours away and run daily to these locations throughout the winter.

“These flights are an entry to two key markets for our Reno-Tahoe travelers,” says Christopher Abraham, Senior VP, Marketing of Grand Sierra Resort and Chairman of RASC. “These routes not only provide exploration opportunities to Austin and Houston, but to an extended list of both domestic and international destinations beyond these airports.”

For more information on flight options, click here.

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.