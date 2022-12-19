Reno-Tahoe International Airport to offer routes to Houston, Austin

Reno-Tahoe International Airport
Reno-Tahoe International Airport(KOLO)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Dec. 19, 2022 at 11:23 AM PST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Reno Tahoe International Airport will now be offering non-stop flights to Houston and Austin, Texas.

The Reno-Tahoe Regional Air Service Corporation said these new flights will be offered as a way to expand air services for area residents.

Flights to Houston will now be three-and-a-half hours away and run daily to these locations throughout the winter.

“These flights are an entry to two key markets for our Reno-Tahoe travelers,” says Christopher Abraham, Senior VP, Marketing of Grand Sierra Resort and Chairman of RASC. “These routes not only provide exploration opportunities to Austin and Houston, but to an extended list of both domestic and international destinations beyond these airports.”

For more information on flight options, click here.

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Adnan Ramirez
Gang unit seizes 64 guns, 27 pounds of drugs
The scene of a dead body along U.S. 395 between Oddie and McCarran boulevards.
Authorities investigating dead body alongside US 395
NV Energy Bills
NV Energy customers question substantial rate increases
From left to right. Top row: Dennis Boholano, Daniel Edmonds and Brandon Carr. Bottom row: Jay...
Eighteen arrested in Sparks undercover prostitution sting
The collision on Military Road
1 dead after car collision Wednesday

Latest News

The app will give greater hearing access to the deaf
New project gives greater ASL access for Nevadans
Reno Dads Best Light Displays
Reno Dads Best Light Displays
A photo of the crash that occurred early Friday morning
Gardnerville man dies in Friday crash
Hanukkah with Jewish Nevada
Celebrating the start of Hanukkah with local non-profit, Jewish Nevada