Reno Fire Department hosts Children’s Holiday Party

By Crystal Garcia
Published: Dec. 18, 2022 at 7:17 PM PST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - On Sunday afternoon, Reno Fire Department hosted its annual Children’s Holiday Party, a tradition since 2001. Over 60 local children got to enjoy the holiday festivities.

“To watch the excitement, and to see the awe in their eyes. when they’re looking at the lights and everything they get to do; it is an overwhelming heartwarming feeling,” said Jana Maas, retired firefighter with RFD.

Kids got to take turns exploring a room filled with toys and clothes, to pick out what they want and fill up bags to take their presents home.

“I got a black puppy (stuffed animal), I got a Nerf gun, I got a bag of action figures, and something for my little brother...I excited and mostly just feel very happy,” said Royce Hammond, 10.

The event allows kids to have fun, without their parents, instead the kids got to hang out with their very own mentors, like RFD firefighters. During the celebration kids got to enjoy a silent dance party, thanks to local business, Headphone Mafia, while making Holiday crafts. Lunch and desserts were also available for the the kids, who’s ages ranged between 6-12.

