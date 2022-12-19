PCSO investigating Foresthill homicide

FORESTHILL, California (KOLO) - The Placer County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a homicide in Foresthill, California.

Police say just before midnight Sunday, deputies responded to reports of a homicide on the 5000 block of Polaris Way.

Upon arriving, deputies found a dead man inside a home. The reporting party, 69-year-old Cena Latimer, was arrested in connection with the victim’s shooting death.

Police say Latimer is cooperating with the investigation and that information will be made public as it becomes available.

