PCSO investigating Foresthill homicide

File Graphic
File Graphic(KWTX #1)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Dec. 19, 2022 at 12:54 PM PST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORESTHILL, California (KOLO) - The Placer County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a homicide in Foresthill, California.

Police say just before midnight Sunday, deputies responded to reports of a homicide on the 5000 block of Polaris Way.

Upon arriving, deputies found a dead man inside a home. The reporting party, 69-year-old Cena Latimer, was arrested in connection with the victim’s shooting death.

Police say Latimer is cooperating with the investigation and that information will be made public as it becomes available.

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Adnan Ramirez
Gang unit seizes 64 guns, 27 pounds of drugs
The scene of a dead body along U.S. 395 between Oddie and McCarran boulevards.
Authorities investigating dead body alongside US 395
NV Energy Bills
NV Energy customers question substantial rate increases
From left to right. Top row: Dennis Boholano, Daniel Edmonds and Brandon Carr. Bottom row: Jay...
Eighteen arrested in Sparks undercover prostitution sting
The collision on Military Road
1 dead after car collision Wednesday

Latest News

The app will give greater hearing access to the deaf
New project gives greater ASL access for Nevadans
Reno Dads Best Light Displays
Reno Dads Best Light Displays
Reno-Tahoe International Airport
Reno-Tahoe International Airport to offer routes to Houston, Austin
A photo of the crash that occurred early Friday morning
Gardnerville man dies in Friday crash