New project gives greater ASL access for Nevadans

Helping loved ones with Hearing loss during the holidays.
The app will give greater hearing access to the deaf
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Dec. 19, 2022 at 11:53 AM PST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - A new project is giving deaf Nevadans greater access to ASL.

The Nevada Mobile Communication Access Project has developed an app that gives individuals access to live interpreter services to communicate with hearing people in the same room.

Users can connect with an ASL interpreter to help them in social situations, ordering in restaurants, and talking with co-workers among other things.

The app was made possible with funding from the Nevada Governor’s Council on Developmental Disabilities and in coordination with the Nevada Commission for Persons Who are Deaf and Hard of Hearing.

“I am thrilled to announce the ASL Anywhere app is now available for Nevadans. This technology is so important for those who need ASL and I hope it helps families as we gather for the holidays,” said Catherine Nielsen, Executive Director of the Nevada Governor’s Council on Developmental Disabilities.

To get the app, apply here. Click on the Nevada flag and complete the application.

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Adnan Ramirez
Gang unit seizes 64 guns, 27 pounds of drugs
The scene of a dead body along U.S. 395 between Oddie and McCarran boulevards.
Authorities investigating dead body alongside US 395
NV Energy Bills
NV Energy customers question substantial rate increases
From left to right. Top row: Dennis Boholano, Daniel Edmonds and Brandon Carr. Bottom row: Jay...
Eighteen arrested in Sparks undercover prostitution sting
The collision on Military Road
1 dead after car collision Wednesday

Latest News

Nevada commission recommends hospitals add fentanyl to standard drug screening
Nevada commission recommends hospitals add fentanyl to standard drug screening
Northern Nevada Sierra Medical Center opens a new pediatric unit
Local medical center offering new pediatric care amid rise in respiratory viruses
FILE - This May 17, 2018 file photo shows packs of menthol cigarettes and other tobacco...
Supreme Court won’t block California flavored tobacco ban
Examination room
Shedding light on Health Link deadlines