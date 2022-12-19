NDOT wants you to name their snowplows

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - The Nevada Department of Transportation is asking for the public’s help naming their snowplows.

Nevadans are invited to give name ideas for three plows that represent three areas of Nevada: southern, northwestern, and northeastern Nevada. NDOT encourages people to submit names that have a connection to the state.

“I’m excited to announce NDOT’s first ever Name-A-Snowplow Contest and promote the hard work of our snowplow operators to keep our roads clear for residents and travelers during the winter months,” NDOT Director Kristina Swallow said. “We also want to call attention to NDOT’s record staff shortage among operators and encourage those qualified candidates who wish to serve their community to apply today.”

The submission period begins today, Dec. 19 and lasts until Dec. 26. All names will be accepted here.

Winning names will be placed on a specially made decal on each of the plows. Names submitted should be four words or less and not contain profanity or inappropriate language.

