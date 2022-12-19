Monday Motivations: Giving the gift of presence instead of presents this holiday season

By Katey Roshetko
Published: Dec. 19, 2022 at 11:03 AM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Spiritual life coach Leigh Hurst from Purposeful Living and Healing Center in Midtown Reno stopped by Morning Break to remind us of the ways we can slow down and be intentional this time of year.

She teaches a class on the “gift of presence” that focuses on boundaries, mindful listening and healthy communication.

Watch Morning Break’s Katey Roshetko’s interview with Leigh Hurst to learn more. You can also learn more about Purposeful Living by visiting their website, Facebook and Instagram.

