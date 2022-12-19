Gardnerville man dies in Friday crash

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A Gardnerville man was killed on Friday in a crash while driving on US395.

A preliminary investigation from Nevada State Police found that a black 2018 GMC Sierra K2500 Denali pickup truck driven by a Paul Simpson was traveling southbound when, for unknown reasons, he allowed the truck to cross the centerline and into the path of a 2019 Nissan Rogue.

The left front of the GMC struck the left front of the Nissan, causing it to overturn.

The driver, Kevin Skogmo of Gardnerville, was pronounced dead at the scene. Simpson remained on scene and is cooperating with law enforcement.

