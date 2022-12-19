Gardnerville man dies in Friday crash

A photo of the crash that occurred early Friday morning
A photo of the crash that occurred early Friday morning(Nevada State Police)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Dec. 19, 2022 at 11:10 AM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A Gardnerville man was killed on Friday in a crash while driving on US395.

A preliminary investigation from Nevada State Police found that a black 2018 GMC Sierra K2500 Denali pickup truck driven by a Paul Simpson was traveling southbound when, for unknown reasons, he allowed the truck to cross the centerline and into the path of a 2019 Nissan Rogue.

The left front of the GMC struck the left front of the Nissan, causing it to overturn.

The driver, Kevin Skogmo of Gardnerville, was pronounced dead at the scene. Simpson remained on scene and is cooperating with law enforcement.

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Adnan Ramirez
Gang unit seizes 64 guns, 27 pounds of drugs
The scene of a dead body along U.S. 395 between Oddie and McCarran boulevards.
Authorities investigating dead body alongside US 395
NV Energy Bills
NV Energy customers question substantial rate increases
From left to right. Top row: Dennis Boholano, Daniel Edmonds and Brandon Carr. Bottom row: Jay...
Eighteen arrested in Sparks undercover prostitution sting
The collision on Military Road
1 dead after car collision Wednesday

Latest News

The app will give greater hearing access to the deaf
New project gives greater ASL access for Nevadans
Reno Dads Best Light Displays
Reno Dads Best Light Displays
Reno-Tahoe International Airport
Reno-Tahoe International Airport to offer routes to Houston, Austin
Hanukkah with Jewish Nevada
Celebrating the start of Hanukkah with local non-profit, Jewish Nevada