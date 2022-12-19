Celebrating the start of Hanukkah with local non-profit, Jewish Nevada

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - One of Judaism’s most important holidays is Hanukkah also known as the Jewish Festival of Lights.

It is celebrated by a nightly menorah, also called hanukkiyah, lighting, special prayers and traditional foods. This year, it begins the evening of Sunday, Dec. 18 and concludes the evening of Monday, Dec. 26.

To teach us the importance of Hanukkah in Jewish culture, Jewish Nevada’s community engagement director, Mara Langer, stopped by Morning Break. She and Katey Roshetko made latkes, a traditional Jewish potato pancake.

Hanukkah means dedication in Hebrew, and the holiday pays tribute to the dedication of a group of Jews who believed fervently in their right to religious freedom. Traditionally, Hanukkah is also a time for giving and receiving, with gifts often being given on each of the eight nights.

