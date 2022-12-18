‘Wreaths Across America’ event at N. Nevada Veterans Cemetery

FERNLEY, Nev. (KOLO) - On Saturday, December 17, 2022 the community gathered at the Northern Nevada Veterans Cemetery to participate in the nationwide event, “Wreaths Across America.” Meant to honor those who sacrificed their lives, serving our country.

Over 1,000 people attended this year’s event, and within an hour over 8,000 wreaths were laid atop gravesites.

“We’re paying homage to those men and women who sacrificed holidays to be with their own loved ones, in the prime of their life to protect all of us, so when the holidays come around we want to pay back a little bit with a gesture of respect and say thank you,” said Darin Farr, Public Information Officer with the Nevada Veteran’s Coalition.

The NVC became involved with the Wreaths Across America Project in 2007, 28 wreaths were placed on veteran’s graves: with the goal, to someday place a wreath for every veteran buried at the cemetery. A goal that has been reached for nine years now, thanks to the generosity and support from community volunteers.

During this year’s celebration, the organization was gifted with two generous donations during the remarks portion of the ceremony.

