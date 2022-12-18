Driver killed after hitting tree on Rock Blvd.

The driver hit this tree on Rock Blvd. Saturday evening
The driver hit this tree on Rock Blvd. Saturday evening
By Ben Deach
Published: Dec. 17, 2022 at 10:04 PM PST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A 29 year old man has been killed after his car crashed into a tree on Saturday night.

It happened in east Reno on Rock Blvd. near Longley Lane just after 6 p.m.

Reno Police say it was a single vehicle crash that happened after the driver was unable to make a turn. The sole occupant had to be extricated by the Reno Fire Department and he was transported to Renown where he later died.

The crash remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call RPD at 775-334-2677 or secret witness at 775-322-4900.

