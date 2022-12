RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -

Chilly, quiet weather will continue. Expect pogonip and low clouds, with some air quality issues at times through the weekend. Afternoons will slowly warm through next week. Expect highs back into the 50s for the Reno area for the winter solstice next Wednesday. No significant storms are expected. -Jeff

