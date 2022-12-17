Mayor Schieve on tracking device in her car: ‘Frightening and unacceptable’

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -There was something different, Mayor Hillary Schieve says, about this year’s campaign; conspiracy theories, threats and lies about her personal life posted on social media.

And then there was the feeling she was being watched wherever she went. “Because I would see the same cars and then I would wonder if maybe I was overreacting.”

Her instincts were apparently spot on. She took her car in for an oil leak. Her mechanic discovered something else. “Twenty minutes later they sent me a picture and said ‘We found a tracking device under your car.’ I couldn’t believe it..”

The tracking device had been her undetected companion everywhere she went, on city business, campaign events, and personal errands.

She reported it to police, but kept her silence. “You wonder is going to make it worse? And also I think in an election cycle I’m a very positive person and I wanted to make sure what I was trying to convey to the community was resonating.”

But the discovery and decision brought no peace of mind. “If i”m walking out to my car my heart starts to beat and I start to look behind me, I’m constantly wondering if someone’s watching you, taking pictures of you.” She says she even had a thought she might be in personal danger.

Now with the campaign behind her, she’s taken action, filing a lawsuit against the man believed to have placed to a tracking device, local private investigator David McNeely. His company, 5 Alpha Industries, lists only a Sparks mailbox as an address, but neighbors of his Hidden Valley home say he often boasts of his “undercover” career of 27 years. We’ve reached out to him for comment and received no reply.

Of course, the question is who might have hired him and why? For the moment he, she or they are identified only as John and Jane Does in the lawsuit.

Her opponent in the mayor’s race, Eddie Lorton, tells us he had no part in this.

Schieve says she assumes the motive was political and her lawsuit mentions other prominent residents as victims who may have made similar discoveries or should be checking under the hoods of their vehicles.

“So many people didn’t say a word about it. everyone was too afraid to speak up. everyone. and I don’t want to be afraid.”

Just the fact that it happened may say a good deal about the dangerous, creepy turn our politics has taken. The mayor says it also says something about how many of us are vulnerable.

“It’s absolutely unacceptable and I wonder if this person--he or she--do they have a family, a mother, a daughtrer, a sister? Those kinds of things. how alarming and terrifying it would be to have something like that would be to have someone do that to you?”

