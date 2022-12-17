Kate Smith Elementary ‘PAWS’itive Robotics Team earns top honor at challenge

Kate Smith Elementary School's AWSitive Robotics Team. earned first place at the Nevada LEGO League Challenge.
By Crystal Garcia
Published: Dec. 16, 2022 at 7:17 PM PST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - Fifth graders, Kassandra Gomez Garcia, Josmary Cortes Lupercio, Alexa Garcia Romano, Fatima Gomez Garcia and Mercedes Aquino Estrada make up the PAWSitive Robotics Team at Kate Smith Elementary School. Earlier in December the girls competed in the FIRST Nevada LEGO League Challenge, and beat out 21 other teams to be named champions.

The girls built a robot made of LEGO’s that can successfully complete various missions, like pushing and pulling objects on a robotics table. The team also had to create an Innovation project, using wind energy to figure out how they can use it to benefit our community.

“We started the season in September, and the girls didn’t know about coding and they learned a lot about how the robot works, and worked hard to complete the missions, and they had to work really hard to learn about energy to build the innovation model,” said Marie Scilacci, Teacher Advisor for the PAWSitive Robotics Team.

During Friday morning’s demonstration, the team was presented with certificates of recognition from Senator Catherine Cortez Masto’s office.

“This group of girls has taught me so much, from learning from their mistakes and how to collaborate and work together,” said Megan Tilton, Teacher Advisor for the PAWSitive Robotics Team.

Next up for the young ladies in STEM, the PAWSitive Robotics team will compete in the Northern Nevada Championship, in Carson City on February, 4th 2023.

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Adnan Ramirez
Gang unit seizes 64 guns, 27 pounds of drugs
NV Energy Bills
NV Energy customers question substantial rate increases
The scene of a dead body along U.S. 395 between Oddie and McCarran boulevards.
Authorities investigating dead body alongside US 395
The collision on Military Road
1 dead after car collision Wednesday
Mark Lawson
Sparks Fire Chief Lawson officially charged with drug crimes

Latest News

Kate Smith Elementary School robotics team
Kate Smith Elementary Robotics Team Wins
Reno Mayor: Private Investigator Illegally Stalked Her
Permanent holiday lighting at Summit Christian Church
- clipped version
Reno Mayor Hillary Schieve
Mayor Schieve on tracking device in her car: ‘Frightening and unacceptable’