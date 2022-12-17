Kate Smith Elementary ‘PAWS’itive Robotics Team earns top honor at challenge

SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - Fifth graders, Kassandra Gomez Garcia, Josmary Cortes Lupercio, Alexa Garcia Romano, Fatima Gomez Garcia and Mercedes Aquino Estrada make up the PAWSitive Robotics Team at Kate Smith Elementary School. Earlier in December the girls competed in the FIRST Nevada LEGO League Challenge, and beat out 21 other teams to be named champions.

The girls built a robot made of LEGO’s that can successfully complete various missions, like pushing and pulling objects on a robotics table. The team also had to create an Innovation project, using wind energy to figure out how they can use it to benefit our community.

“We started the season in September, and the girls didn’t know about coding and they learned a lot about how the robot works, and worked hard to complete the missions, and they had to work really hard to learn about energy to build the innovation model,” said Marie Scilacci, Teacher Advisor for the PAWSitive Robotics Team.

During Friday morning’s demonstration, the team was presented with certificates of recognition from Senator Catherine Cortez Masto’s office.

“This group of girls has taught me so much, from learning from their mistakes and how to collaborate and work together,” said Megan Tilton, Teacher Advisor for the PAWSitive Robotics Team.

Next up for the young ladies in STEM, the PAWSitive Robotics team will compete in the Northern Nevada Championship, in Carson City on February, 4th 2023.

