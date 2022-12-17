Grand opening for gondola connecting Palisades Tahoe and Alpine Meadows

A ribbon cutting for the Base to Base Gondola connected Palisades Tahoe and Alpine Meadows.
A ribbon cutting for the Base to Base Gondola connected Palisades Tahoe and Alpine Meadows.
By Steve Timko
Published: Dec. 17, 2022 at 2:21 PM PST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
TRUCKEE, Calif. (KOLO) -There was a grand opening celebration Saturday marking the opening of a gondola that connects the Palisades Tahoe and Alpine Meadows ski resorts.

The $65 million, 2.4-mile Base to Base Gondola takes 16 minutes to connect the two Lake Tahoe-area ski resorts. It provides 6,000 acres of terrain.

There are 96 cabins add eight people can ride in one cabin.

Although the grand opening was Saturday, the gondola will temporarily close to allow finishing touches to be applied. Palisades Tahoe, formerly Squaw Valley, expects the gondola to be fully operational by the holidays.

A graphic showing the path of a 2.4-mile Base to Base Gondola that connects Palisades Tahoe and...
A graphic showing the path of a 2.4-mile Base to Base Gondola that connects Palisades Tahoe and Alpine Meadows.

