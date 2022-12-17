FBI joins search for missing 11-year-old North Carolina girl

The parents of the child, identified by police as Madalina Cojocari, reported her missing to...
The parents of the child, identified by police as Madalina Cojocari, reported her missing to her school’s resource officer.(Cornelius Police Department)
By WBTV Web Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Dec. 17, 2022 at 3:44 AM PST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CORNELIUS, N.C. (WBTV/Gray News) - Police in North Carolina are looking for a child who has been missing since the day before Thanksgiving.

According to the Cornelius Police Department, officers began investigating a missing person’s report for a juvenile on Thursday, Dec. 15.

The parents of the child, identified by police as Madalina Cojocari, reported her missing to her school.

Police said the child was last seen at home on the evening of Nov. 23. She has not been seen since.

The 11-year-old weighs approximately 90 pounds, according to police. She was last seen wearing jeans, pink, purple and white Adidas shoes and a white shirt with a jacket.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation has since joined the search, Cornelius police said.

The parents of the child, identified by police as Madalina Cojocari, reported her missing to...
The parents of the child, identified by police as Madalina Cojocari, reported her missing to her school’s resource officer.(Cornelius Police Department)

Anyone with information regarding the girl’s location can contact Cornelius police at 704-892-7773 or the North Mecklenburg Crimestoppers at 704-896-7867.

Copyright 2022 WBTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Adnan Ramirez
Gang unit seizes 64 guns, 27 pounds of drugs
NV Energy Bills
NV Energy customers question substantial rate increases
The scene of a dead body along U.S. 395 between Oddie and McCarran boulevards.
Authorities investigating dead body alongside US 395
The collision on Military Road
1 dead after car collision Wednesday
Dilworth Middle School emblem
Dilworth classes canceled Friday, a day after lockdown

Latest News

FILE - Image shows the recent aftermath of shelling in Kryvyi Rih.
Dead boy pulled from rubble of latest Russian hit on Ukraine
FILE - Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk arrives on the red carpet for the Axel Springer media...
Journalist suspensions widen rift between Twitter and media
Aces President Eric Edelstein Set to Join the City of Reno in January 2023
Aces President Eric Edelstein Set to Join the City of Reno in January 2023
Edelstein’s baseball career spanned over 25 years, with stops in Northwest Arkansas, Wichita,...
Aces President Eric Edelstein Set to Join the City of Reno in January 2023