Aces President Eric Edelstein Set to Join the City of Reno in January 2023

RENO, Nev. (Reno Aces) - Reno Aces president Eric Edelstein’s tenure within the city’s professional sports landscape will come to an end as he will be stepping down from his position with the club and is set to join the City of Reno as Assistant City Manager, beginning on Tuesday, January 10, 2023, as announced by the City of Reno today.

Edelstein’s baseball career spanned over 25 years, with stops in Northwest Arkansas, Wichita, Jamestown, Buffalo, and Clevland prior to joining the Reno Aces.

Since joining the Aces in 2013, Edelstein has served in supervisor roles regarding all business, baseball, and event operations at Greater Nevada Field. He was pivotal in securing the naming rights agreement for the ballpark with Greater Nevada Credit Union and leading the launch and operations of Reno 1868 FC.

“I am grateful for the hard work and leadership which Eric has given the Aces for almost 10 years,” said Reno Aces owner Herb Simon. “While we will miss him day-to-day, I am excited for him to make an impact throughout the City of Reno in this new role.”

“The Aces’ future is in good hands because of the team that has been built around Eric,” he added.

SK Baseball will be announcing the next leader of the Reno Aces in January 2023.

The Reno Aces are slated to open the 2023 season at Greater Nevada Field on Friday, March 31st, against the Las Vegas Aviators, Triple-A affiliate of the Oakland Athletics. Season Memberships are available via RenoAces.com, texting “MEMBER” to 21003, or calling (775) 334-7000.

