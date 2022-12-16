‘Wreaths Across America’ event looking for volunteers this Saturday in Fernley

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Navy Veteran Tom Draughon tells us how 10,000 plus wreaths made their way to the Veterans Cemetery in Fernley on Wednesday December 14, 2022.

“There were at least a minimum of 200 people maybe more, took about 35-minutes to unload both those trucks which is astronomical,” says Draughon. “It is great to see that many people show up.”

But organizers of this year’s “Wreaths Across America” say they hope 10-times that many show up at the cemetery this Saturday December 17, 2022 to lay these wreaths on the more than 10,000 graves here at the Veterans Cemetery.

“They are stacked here behind me, some over in the front and around all the various places so people can get them easily,” says Draughon. “On Saturday at nine o’clock in the morning.”

Draughon says for two years COVID forced a minimal ceremony to take place.

But now they are asking for more volunteers to take time out on Saturday morning and give thanks and show respect to a Veteran.

“I always say, bring the kids have them place a wreath,” says Draughon. “Have them just take a look at the names on there and wonder what they might have done in their lifetime and say thanks we appreciate you.”

This national event will take place simultaneously across the country.

While it seems like a major task, in the past so many people have shown up to the event; it took less than an hour to lay all the wreaths on Veterans’ grave sites.

The Nevada Veterans Coalition has been participating in the event since 2007. The wreaths are made possible with donations collected throughout the year.

Draughon says the cemetery looks beautiful for the holiday season and it’s a beautiful way to thank a Vet.

nvc.org

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.