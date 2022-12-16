Washoe County to consider commuting death sentences for prisoners

The state is pondering whether to commute the death sentences of inmates on death row, instead...
The state is pondering whether to commute the death sentences of inmates on death row, instead giving them life in prison.(N/A)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Dec. 16, 2022 at 9:02 AM PST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Nevada Pardons Board will be considering the commutation of all prisoners sentenced to death.

The decision will be made next Tuesday over whether to reduce their sentence from death to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

In a statement, a spokesperson for the Washoe County District Attorney’s Office said they oppose such an action and will be responding.

There are 10 cases of inmates going up for the death penalty in Washoe County.

“Our position on the death penalty has been clear. It is only sought in Washoe County for the most heinous of cases.”

“My office is dedicated to justice for victims and to the safety of our community.  I believe this action by the Governor, and the process in which it is being reviewed, ignores the complexity of an issue that has and ought to continue to be fairly decided by the people of Nevada.  Moreover, it is uncaring to the families of the victims of these cases, whose rights seem to be irrelevant to some,” they continued.

