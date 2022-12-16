USDA invests in nonprofit looking to rehab local homes

KOLO 8's drone named Air View 8 captures images of homes over Sparks, Nevada.
KOLO 8's drone named Air View 8 captures images of homes over Sparks, Nevada.(Dan Pyke | WIS)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Dec. 16, 2022 at 1:12 PM PST
CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - The USDA announced new investments into a nonprofit that rehabilitates homes for underserved people in Washoe County.

Rebuilding Together Northern Nevada is getting a $50,000 grant to make repairs and improve the condition of 10 low and very low-income households in Cold Springs.

The grant is designed to assist homeowners who may otherwise be ineligible for home repair assistance.

The project hopes to improve the quality of life there by addressing the health and safety issues faced by residents while also preserving the affordable housing stock.

“Our investment today illustrates the Biden-Harris Administration’s continued commitment to folks throughout rural Nevada and the places they live,” Ingvoldstad said. “Ensuring rural Nevadans have safe, affordable housing is one way USDA invests in prosperity at the individual level. We look forward to our partnership with Rebuilding Together and serving rural Nevada alongside them.

