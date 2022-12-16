Truckee Police Department explores license plate reading technology

(KOLO)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Dec. 16, 2022 at 3:19 PM PST
TRUCKEE, California (KOLO) - The Truckee Police Department announced it is considering adopting license plate reader technology.

The department insists the technology will not be used for capturing video, recording speed, facial recognition, the enforcement of parking, or tracking people. Instead, they insist the technology will only be used to record photos of license plates and vehicles.

License plate readers are motion-activated, still cameras that are triggered to take a photo when a vehicle passes in front of its lense.

If you would like to provide feedback on this to the department, you are invited to come to a public workshop on Jan. 9 at 5:00 p.m. at the Truckee Town Hall in the Council Chambers.

