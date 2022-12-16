Thousands of Kennedy assassination records released

President John F. Kennedy and first lady Jackie Kennedy are seen in Dallas Nov. 22, 1963.
President John F. Kennedy and first lady Jackie Kennedy are seen in Dallas Nov. 22, 1963.(Source: NATIONAL ARCHIVES/UNIVERSAL NEWSREEL/CNN)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Dec. 16, 2022 at 4:25 AM PST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The CIA said the agency has now released almost all its documents involving the assassination of President John F. Kennedy.

On Thursday, the National Archives released nearly 13,000 government documents related to JFK’s assassination.

Kennedy was shot and killed in Dallas on Nov. 22, 1963.

Congress passed legislation in 1992 requiring the release of all remaining government records about the assassination.

They gave the original deadline of 2017, but presidents have extended that deadline, including President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump.

Biden ordered the documents released in a memo earlier in the day.

This is the largest dump of files from the National Archives’ JFK assassination record collection since 2018.

Biden has also ordered the remaining records to be publicly released by June 30, 2023.

For its part, the CIA reports that 95% of its records related to JFK have now been made public in their entirety.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Adnan Ramirez
Gang unit seizes 64 guns, 27 pounds of drugs
NV Energy Bills
NV Energy customers question substantial rate increases
The collision on Military Road
1 dead after car collision Wednesday
Mark Lawson
Sparks Fire Chief Lawson officially charged with drug crimes
Daniel Mendez
Reno police arrest 2 on murder charges from April 2021

Latest News

FILE - Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk arrives on the red carpet for the Axel Springer media...
Twitter suspends journalists who wrote about Elon Musk
FILE - Migrants wait to cross the U.S.-Mexico border from Ciudad Juárez, Mexico, next to U.S....
US judge blocks Biden bid to end ‘Remain in Mexico’ policy
Berlin’s fire service said rescue dogs were being prepared to search the building for anyone...
Huge Berlin aquarium bursts; housed 1,500 tropical fish
El Dorado County Sheriff's Office
South Lake Tahoe man arrested for 2013 murder