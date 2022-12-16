Suspect in 2016 murder in south Reno indicted and arrested

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -A suspect released in 2018 after a prosecutor reviewed his case has been arrested for a 2016 murder in south Reno, the Reno Police Department said Thursday.

A grand jury indicted Robert Paul Eikelberger, 46, for the Dec. 19, 2016, murder of Sierra Ceccarelli, 29, on Devonshire Lane.

Police are not releasing details about the murder.

Police originally arrested Eikelberger in February 2018 for Ceccarelli’s death. But the case was referred to the Lyon County District Attorney’s Office for review because the extended family of Washoe County District Attorney Chris Hicks has a relationship with the extended family of Eikelberger.

Lyon County District Attorney Stephen Fry said in March 2018 that his office decided not to file criminal charges at that time.

“This does not preclude further review or consideration of the case at a later date,” Fry said in a statement in March 2018.

A grand jury returned an indictment for open murder, meaning the death could be first or second degree murder or manslaughter, and police said they arrested Eikelberger on Thursday without incident.

“This is the result of a collaborative effort with the Lyon County District Attorney’s Office,” Reno police said in a statement.

The investigation continues. Anyone with information is asked to call police at 775-334-2121 or call or text Secret Witness at to 775-322-4900 or go to secretwitness.com.

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.