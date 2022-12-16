South Lake Tahoe man arrested for 2013 murder

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. (KOLO) - A South Lake Tahoe man is facing charges in a nearly-decade old murder. Joseph Geisenheimer, 38, was arrested Tuesday at the Safeway on Johnson Boulevard.

South Tahoe Now reports Geisenheimer was wanted in the 2013 killing of Robert James III. El Dorado County Sheriff’s investigators issued an arrest warrant Tuesday after conducting searches and interviews. Geisenheimer was found and arrested two hours later.

Geisenheimer is being held without bail in the El Dorado County Jail in in South Lake Tahoe.

