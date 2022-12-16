Reno firefighters hosting holiday party for kids in need at Circus Circus

The party will be at Circus Circus
The party will be at Circus Circus(KOLO)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Dec. 16, 2022 at 12:57 PM PST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Reno firefighters will be hosting a holiday party for kids in need this weekend.

The party will be on Dec. 18 at noon in the Circus Circus Ballroom. Kids aged 6-12 have been preselected by the Washoe County School District and other organizations to attend the party.

The firefighters will be joined by police officers, their families, and other community members.

Kids will be able to make ornaments and gifts, play games, and get their picture taken with Santa and Mrs. Claus.

Attendees will be able to visit the “toy room”, where they can select a present and receive other gifts. A hot lunch will be donated and catered by Circus Circus.

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Adnan Ramirez
Gang unit seizes 64 guns, 27 pounds of drugs
NV Energy Bills
NV Energy customers question substantial rate increases
The scene of a dead body along U.S. 395 between Oddie and McCarran boulevards.
Authorities investigating dead body alongside US 395
The collision on Military Road
1 dead after car collision Wednesday
Mark Lawson
Sparks Fire Chief Lawson officially charged with drug crimes

Latest News

KOLO 8's drone named Air View 8 captures images of homes over Sparks, Nevada.
USDA invests in nonprofit looking to rehab local homes
Dollars and Sense: End of the year planning
Dollars and Sense: What finances to review at the end of the year for a successful start in 2023
Lush Cosmetics
Open for Business: Lush Cosmetics opens permanent store in Reno after successful holiday pop-up
Feast of the 7 Fishes
Celebrate the Feast of the Seven Fishes with Mark Estee and Sierra Gold Seafood