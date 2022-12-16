Reno firefighters hosting holiday party for kids in need at Circus Circus

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Reno firefighters will be hosting a holiday party for kids in need this weekend.

The party will be on Dec. 18 at noon in the Circus Circus Ballroom. Kids aged 6-12 have been preselected by the Washoe County School District and other organizations to attend the party.

The firefighters will be joined by police officers, their families, and other community members.

Kids will be able to make ornaments and gifts, play games, and get their picture taken with Santa and Mrs. Claus.

Attendees will be able to visit the “toy room”, where they can select a present and receive other gifts. A hot lunch will be donated and catered by Circus Circus.

